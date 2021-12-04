Six matches on the card with a banger in the Bantamweight division as the main event tonight at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo.

Tonight's card is a lot of fun with the bantamweight main event, five undercard matches and nine more on the prelims. Rob Font (19-4-0) and José Aldo (30-7-0) are top-ranked fighters in their weight class looking to make a statement for a future title shot and to move even higher up the rankings. Overall, there are 15 fights on a Saturday night, so grab your popcorn.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo - Prelims today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The main event features the No. 4 and No. 5 Bantamweight fighters in MMA with a fun undercard for tonight:

Both fighters in the main event are coming off of wins and physically are nearly an identical match, with Font standing one inch taller with a 1.5-inch reach advantage, while Aldo has a 1.5-inch leg reach advantage.

On the undercard, there are two lightweight bouts, one middleweight and one welterweight bout for a balanced card of quick, strong and versatile athletes.

Lightweight Jimmy Crute (12-2-0) is ranked No. 13 in the class with his opponent, Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (8-1-0), ranked No. 14 in the class.

In the prelims, there are nine fights with one middleweight, one flyweight, one bantamweight, one heavyweight, one women’s strawweight, two lightweight and two welterweight bouts scheduled.

In the prelims, one of the welterweight fights is between Alex Morono and Mickey Gall, who fought CM Punk (Phil Brooks) in his initial UFC fight that ended in submission after 2:14 to a rear-naked choke.

Gall is 7-3-0 overall and coming off a win and has every physical advantage in this fight.

