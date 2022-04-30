Off his first loss in three years, fifth ranked bantamweight Rob Font faces Marlon Vera

Six fights are featured tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas as Rob Font (19-5) takes on Marlon “Chito” Vera (18-7-1) who has won a performance bonus four of his last six bouts including performance of the night for his third round knockout of Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 in November. Font is making is 2022 debut off his first loss since December of 2018 when he lost via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC on ESPN to Jose Aldo. That loss snapped a four fight-win streak where three of those went to the judges.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera:

Match Date: April 30, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Vera rebounded from his loss to Aldo in December of 2020 to pick up a decision win over Davey Grant in June before his front kick KO of Edgar last year.

Heavyweights take to the octagon in to co-main event as the winningest heavyweight in UFC history and former champion Andrei Arlovski (33-20) squares off against Jake Collier (13-6). The Pitbull has won five of his last six fights all via decision, most recently over Jared Vanderaa at UFC 271 in Houston on February 12th.

Also on the card featherweights Andre Fili (21-8) faces Joanderson Brito (12-3-1). Brito had his ten fight winning streak halted in his UFC debut back in January when he lost a unanimous decision to Bill Algeo.

Jared Gordon (18-4) takes on Grant Dawson (17-1-1) who is undefeated in six fights under the UFC banner in a lightweight bout, featherweights Darren Elkins (27-10) and Tristan Connelly (14-7) will face off, and veteran Gerald Meerschaert (34-14) will fight Polish middleweight Krysztof Jotko (23-5).

