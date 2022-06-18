Bantamweight Adrian Yanez goes for his ninth straight win as he faces Tony Kelley in the UFC Fight Night prelims

On an eight-fight winning streak and boasting an undefeated record since joining the UFC in 2020, Adrian Yanez (15-3) steps into the octagon to face Tony Kelley (8-2) in the main event of today’s prelims for UFC Fight Night from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. In other action, Canadian flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-1) takes on Natalia Silva (12-5-1) as the Brazilian makes her UFC debut.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - Prelims:

Match Date: June 18, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Yanez has not lost a fight since November of 2018 when he dropped a split decision to Miles Johns in the main event of LFA 55. After competing in Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, Yanez made his UFC debut in October of 2020 winning three of his four fights via referee stoppage including a knockout of Randy Costa eleven months ago.

Welterweight Jeremiah Wells (10-2-1), the winner of four consecutive bouts inside the octogon, takes on veteran Court McGee (22-10). Wells is unbeaten since joining the UFC and submitted previously undefeated Blood Diamond via rear-naked choke with twenty-two seconds left in the first round.

Featherweight Ricardo Ramos (15-4) will face Danny Chavez (11-4-1) in Ramos’s return to the UFC. Chavez had his four-fight winning streak snapped in February of 2021 via unanimous decision to Jared Gordon, then had a draw versus Kai Kamaka III in July.

Cody Stamann (19-5) looks for his first win since June of 2020, having lost three straight including a first-minute loss via guillotine choke to Said Nurmagomedov. Today he faces Eddie Wineland (19-5-1) who has lost two straight, last winning in 2019.

