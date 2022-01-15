Skip to main content

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UFC Fight Night presents Calvin Kattar taking on Giga Chikdaze in a highly anticipated bout between two awesome fighters.

The fight card for UFC Fight Night today features a featherweight main event, six main card matches and four more on the preliminary card. There is a little bit for everyone with seven different weight classes represented, men and women, as well as a monster main event between Calvin Kattar (22-5-0) and Giga Chikadze (14-2-0).

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UFC Vegas 46 featured Calvin Kattar vs Shane Burgos, with Kattar exploding in the end for a knockout win:

The Main Event features a potential classic with hard hitting, skilled fighters battling it out in the featherweight division.

Kattar is an explosive fighter who is capable of finishing a fight as quick as it can start, just ask Shane Burgos who got the fight into the final round before Kattar went supernova on him for the KO at the end.

Physically, Chikadze has the advantage in height, weight, reach and leg reach on his opponent and is also a very dangerous fighter.

Kattar is the underdog tonight at +190 with Chikadze coming in as the favorite, -235 per the official UFC website.

The rest of the card features a women’s flyweight battle between Katlyn Chookagian (-180) and Jennifer Maia (+155), a heavyweight bout with Jake Collier (-135) and Chase Sherman (+155), a men’s flyweight bout with Brandon Royval (-160) and Rogerio Bontorin (+140), a lightweight bout with Viacheslav Borshcev (-190) against Dakota Bush (+160) and a featherweight bout with Joanderson Brito (-135) and Bill Alegeo (+115).

This is a monster card tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

