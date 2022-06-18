Skip to main content

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-10 featherweights Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett face off in the main event as a potential title shot looms in UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Calvin Kattar (23-5) rebounded from a loss to No. 1 contender Max Holloway in 2021 to beat Giga Chikadze in January of 2022, positioning himself for a potential title shot should he handle Joshua Emmett (17-2) in convincing fashion. Emmett has won four rights in a row twice, earning performance bonuses and tonight makes his 2022 debut.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett:

Match Date: June 18, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After signing a four-fight contract with the UFC, Emmett knocked out Shane Burgos but tore his ACL in the process sidelining him for the rest of 2020 and most of 2021. Emmett returned in December 2021 at UFC 269, defeating Dan Ige via unanimous decision repositioning him in the top ten featherweights in the promotion.

In the co-main event, veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-16) takes on Joe Lauzon (28-16) in a lightweight bout. Cowboy hasn’t won since 2019, often stepping in on short notice. This bout was originally on the card for UFC 274 in May of 2022, but the bout was canceled the day of the event due to Cerrone falling ill.

Elsewhere, welterweight Kevin Holland (22-7) enters off a TKO win over Alex Oliveira to face Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means (32-12-1) who has won three straight bouts.

Middleweight Joaquin Buckley (14-4) aims for a third straight win when he takes on Albert Duraev (15-3) who has not lost a fight since 2014, a span of ten fights.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) controls the ballagainst Orlando City SC during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Dodgers

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_18553885
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_14296774
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett

By Brandon Rushjust now
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1004763672h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Western Conference Final: Seattle Seawolves at Houston SaberCats

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
AUBURN
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Ole Miss vs Auburn in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18519417
MLS

How to Watch Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls

By Evan Lazarjust now
LA Galaxy Chicharito
MLS

How to Watch Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy