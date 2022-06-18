Top-10 featherweights Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett face off in the main event as a potential title shot looms in UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Calvin Kattar (23-5) rebounded from a loss to No. 1 contender Max Holloway in 2021 to beat Giga Chikadze in January of 2022, positioning himself for a potential title shot should he handle Joshua Emmett (17-2) in convincing fashion. Emmett has won four rights in a row twice, earning performance bonuses and tonight makes his 2022 debut.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett:

Match Date: June 18, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After signing a four-fight contract with the UFC, Emmett knocked out Shane Burgos but tore his ACL in the process sidelining him for the rest of 2020 and most of 2021. Emmett returned in December 2021 at UFC 269, defeating Dan Ige via unanimous decision repositioning him in the top ten featherweights in the promotion.

In the co-main event, veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-16) takes on Joe Lauzon (28-16) in a lightweight bout. Cowboy hasn’t won since 2019, often stepping in on short notice. This bout was originally on the card for UFC 274 in May of 2022, but the bout was canceled the day of the event due to Cerrone falling ill.

Elsewhere, welterweight Kevin Holland (22-7) enters off a TKO win over Alex Oliveira to face Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means (32-12-1) who has won three straight bouts.

Middleweight Joaquin Buckley (14-4) aims for a third straight win when he takes on Albert Duraev (15-3) who has not lost a fight since 2014, a span of ten fights.

Regional restrictions may apply.