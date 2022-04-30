UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Six bouts highlight the prelims for tonight's UFC Fight Night from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Alexandr "King Kong" Romanov (15-0) faces Chase Sherman (15-9), replacing Romanov's original opponent Tanner Boser who pulled out just ten days ago. Romanov has finished all but one of his professional fights, winning six bouts via knockout and the other eight by way of submission.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera - Prelims:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

The 31-year-old Romanov, a wrestler from Moldova, made his UFC debut in September of 2020, submitting Roque Martinez with an arm-triable choke late in the second round. He followed up that performance six weeks later by submitting Marcos Rogério de Lima with a forearm choke earning him Performance of the Night honors.

Also on the card tonight, Gina Mazany (7-5) faces Shanna Young (8-5) in a women's flyweight bout, Natan Levy (6-1) goes against knockout specialist Mike Breeden (10-4) in the lightweight division, Gabriel Green (10-3) steps in the octagon against undefeated Canadian welterweight Yohan Lainesse, and Brazilian flyweight Daniel Lacerda (11-2) faces fellow countryman Francisco Figueiredo (12-4-1) who is the younger brother of current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

In October, Lacerda lost his UFC debut via TKO to Jeff Molina, which snapped a three-fight win streak. Figueiredo has gone the distance in each of his last three fights, going 1-1-1 and is making his first appearance in the UFC since losing via unanimous decision to Malcolm Gordon in July.

