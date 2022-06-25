Six bouts headline the prelims for tonight’s card from the Apex in Las Vegas including an exciting matchup between Carlos Ulberg and Tafon Nchukwi.

The UFC returns to its Apex Training Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for a loaded card led by light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg (4-1) facing Tafon Nchukwi (6-2), who both have brutal knockout power. Ulberg rebounded from his first professional loss by winning via unanimous decision over Fabio Cherant at UFC 271 in February, while Nchukwi has dropped two of his first four fights since joining the UFC, making tonight very important for him.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - Prelims:

Match Date: June 25, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The 31-year-old kickboxer from New Zealand won the 2017 king of the ring 92-kilogram tournament in 2019 and earned his UFC bid by competing in Dana White’s Contender Series 34 in November of 2020 when he knockeed out Bruno Oliveira in the first round. In his UFC debut, though, Ulberg was knocked out by Kennedy Nzechukwu in the second round.

Also on the card tonight, featherweight Sha Yilan (37-10) makes his 2022 debut when he steps into the octagon to face TJ Brown (16-8) who has won each of his last two fights.

Bantamweight Raulian Paiva (21-4) will face Sergey Morozov (17-5) as both fighters aim for their first win of 2022. Morozov previously was the bantamweight champion in M-1.

