Skip to main content

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - Prelims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Six bouts headline the prelims for tonight’s card from the Apex in Las Vegas including an exciting matchup between Carlos Ulberg and Tafon Nchukwi.

The UFC returns to its Apex Training Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for a loaded card led by light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg (4-1) facing Tafon Nchukwi (6-2), who both have brutal knockout power. Ulberg rebounded from his first professional loss by winning via unanimous decision over Fabio Cherant at UFC 271 in February, while Nchukwi has dropped two of his first four fights since joining the UFC, making tonight very important for him.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - Prelims:

Match Date: June 25, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot – Prelims with fuboTV:  Start your free trial today!

The 31-year-old kickboxer from New Zealand won the 2017 king of the ring 92-kilogram tournament in 2019 and earned his UFC bid by competing in Dana White’s Contender Series 34 in November of 2020 when he knockeed out Bruno Oliveira in the first round. In his UFC debut, though, Ulberg was knocked out by Kennedy Nzechukwu in the second round.

Also on the card tonight, featherweight Sha Yilan (37-10) makes his 2022 debut when he steps into the octagon to face TJ Brown (16-8) who has won each of his last two fights.

Bantamweight Raulian Paiva (21-4) will face Sergey Morozov (17-5) as both fighters aim for their first win of 2022. Morozov previously was the bantamweight champion in M-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot – Prelims

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18589624
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Twins

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Reds vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18590386
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Braves

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18590981
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Orange vs. Team Gold

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
imago1009799217h
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Prelims

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18582623
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Ole Miss

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_12516554
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Chattanooga Lookouts at Tennessee Smokies

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jun 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox at Guardians stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) questions the position before a penalty kick by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) as referee Victor Rivas and midfielder Dax McCarty (6) tries to stop Espinoza during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy