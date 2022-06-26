Six fights from the Apex in Las Vegas headlined by two undefeated fighters and a top-10 lightweight bout.

The UFC returns to its Apex Training Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for a loaded card featuring undefeated bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov, as well as lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) facing off against Mateusz Gamrot (20-1) in the night's main event.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot:

Match Date: June 25, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Tsarukyan enters tonight with a five-bout winning streak winning back-to-back performance of the night bonues for his knockout wins over Christos Giagos and Joel Alvarez. The Russian wrestler lost his UFC debut in April 2019 but since then has won five consecutive fights and seventeen of his last eight as a professional.

Like Tsarukyan, Gamrot lost his UFC debut and is unbeaten since, winning all three bouts inside the distance and none of the three bouts seeing the third round.

10th-ranked welterweight Neil Magny (26-8) faces undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0) who has never had a fight get to the judge’s scorecards. Eight of Rakhmonov’s wins have come via knockout with the other seven via submission. His last win against Carlton Harris earned Rakhmonov the performance of the night bonus for his spinning hook kick and punches KO in the first round.

