How to Watch AUDL: Atlanta Hustle vs. Carolina Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flyers go for their fourth win in a row on Saturday when they take on the Hustle for the third time this season in AUDL frisbee action.

The Flyers are looking to clinch the south division of the AUDL on Saturday when they take on the Hustle in a big matchup.

How to Watch AUDL: Atlanta Hustle vs. Carolina Flyers Today:

Match Date: July 2, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream AUDL: Atlanta Hustle vs. Carolina Flyers on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Flyers come into the match 8-1 on the year and have won three straight. They have also beat the Hustle twice this year. They beat them two weeks ago 22-18 and also beat them 16-14 in the first match of the year.

Those are the only two losses the Hustle have this year as they come into Saturday's match 4-2. The Hustle are currently a game up on the Sol for second place and are looking to stay there with a huge win over the Flyers on Saturday.

The Hustle can also stay alive for first place in the South with a win, but the Flyers only have two games left after Saturday's match so they have to win and hope the Flyers lose again.

It should be an exciting matchup with the top two teams in the South battling it out for the third time this year with a division title on the line for the Flyers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

