AUDL: DC Breeze at Boston Glory stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Breeze battle the Glory on Saturday looking to win their sixth straight match in AUDL action.

The Breeze have been red-hot and Saturday, they will look to get their sixth straight win as they take on the Glory.

How to Watch AUDL: DC Breeze at Boston Glory Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The Breeze have rolled off five straight wins to improve to 8-2 on the season. They currently sit in second place in the East division, two games back of the Empire in the loss column.

The Breeze haven't lost since losing to the Empire 25-21 back on June 10. That was their second loss of the year to the Empire, as they were 8-0 against the rest of their opponents.

One of those wins was a 25-20 victory over the Glory on June 3. Saturday, they will look to get another win against the Glory as they look to keep pace with the Empire.

The Glory will be looking to pull off the upset as they try and catch the Phoenix for third place in the East division.

The Glory have alternated wins and losses over the last five matches and are coming off a 32-18 loss to the Empire.

