The AUDL league of Ultimate Frisbee features the Dallas Legion and the Carolina Flyers today.

The Legion (0-4-0) are looking for their first win of the season against the first-place Flyers (5-1-0) in the AUDL Ultimate Frisbee League. It has been a rough start to the season for Dallas, but a win here could help them turn things around in the seventh week of the season. Carolina is looking to keep up with the other top teams in the league at the halfway point of the season.

How to Watch AUDL: Dallas Legion at Carolina Flyers today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The top plays of the sixth week of the AUDL Ultimate Frisbee league highlighted the best action from all of the matches:

Carolina took the first match of the season between these teams last week 26-18 at Colleyville Middle School. They controlled the match with Alex Davis leading the way with nine goals.

They jumped out to a 16-12 lead at the half and a 22-14 lead heading into the final quarter to cruise to a win.

They take the field for the second time this season, with Dallas looking to get their first win of the season and Carolina trying to maintain the best record in the South division of the AUDL Ultimate Frisbee League.

Overall this season Carolina is averaging 22.0 points per game and is giving up 18.0 points per game to their opponents.

Their only loss came to the Sol in a 20-21 point match that came down to the wire and led to their first loss of the year.

