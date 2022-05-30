Skip to main content

How to Watch USA Ultimate: Women's College Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 USA Ultimate Women’s College Championship is here with a champion being crowned today.

From Milwaukee, the 2022 USA Ultimate Championship hits the field today with the women’s champions being crowned. The top two seeds, No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Colorado are meeting in the finals today as both teams look to prove they are the best team in the country at USA Ultimate. Both teams had similar journeys that brought them here with a chance to be champions today.

How to Watch USA Ultimate: Women's College Championship today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U 

Watch USA Ultimate: Women's College Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season the University of North Carolina won both the men’s and women’s Division I championships in USA Ultimate:

The Tar Heels are starting to flex their muscles as the best program in the country at USA Ultimate after last season's win and this year's run to the finals.

This sport has been dominated by west coast teams over the years with a team near the Pacific Ocean winning 14 championships since 2000 but has seen the swing to teams more in the middle of the country and on the Atlantic Ocean line in recent years.

For the Tar Heels, they had a bye into the quarterfinals where they beat British Columbia 15-12 and then California-Santa Barbara 15-8 to get to the finals.

The Buffaloes had a similar path with a bye into the quarterfinals where they beat Vermont 15-8 and then Carleton College 15-11 to meet up with the Tar Heels here in the finals.

Will the Tar Heels win their second straight women’s USA Ultimate team championship to start building a legacy or will the Buffaloes get their first championship to start building their program like their opponents today did last season?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

USA Ultimate: Women's College Championship

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
