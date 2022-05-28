Skip to main content

How to Watch AUDL: Minnesota Wind Chill at Madison Radicals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wind Chill travel to face the Radicals in week five of the American Ultimate Disc League on Saturday.

The 2018 champion Radicals will be looking to continue their perfect 3-0 start to the season when they host the Wind Chill on Saturday at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin. The Radicals lead the Central Division while the Wind Chill are fourth in the division with their 1-1 record.

How to Watch AUDL: Minnesota Wind Chill at Madison Radicals Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the AUDL: Minnesota Wind Chill at Madison Radicals match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time Minnesota played at Breese Stevens Field, Bryan Vohnoutka played 12 o-points, eight d-points and finished the game with four goals and two blocks.

While Vohnoutka has been playing mostly on the d-line, the Wind Chill are missing three starting cutters in Cole Jurek, Quinn Snider and Nick Vogt and might look to one of their more versatile players in Vohnoutka to help fill that production.

For the Radicals, Kai Marcus is questionable for the game on Saturday with a knee injury and the team might need Victor Luo to take on an even bigger workload against the Wind Chill. Luo led the team in completions last season and continues to be a primary distributor for Radicals.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Minnesota Wind Chill at Madison Radicals

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
