It has been a long week with 10 teams trying to earn a spot on Team USA and punch a ticket to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The pairs played through a round robin style tournament with nine matches each, and no team set themselves apart from the field.

Six mixed doubles teams are within one point of the top of the standings, and two more teams are just two points back.

How to Watch Curling: Mixed Doubles Finals Today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream Curling: Mixed Doubles Finals on fuboTV

In the 2018 Winter Olympics, curling took center stage and gave the sport countless highlights.

The top overall team of Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys made its way to the finals today with a win over Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin (8-4) in the semifinals. As the No. 1 seed, they advanced to the finals with one win, while their opponents today had to defeat two teams.

Jamie Sinclair and Rich Ruohonen defeated Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo (6-5) then Anderson and Dropkin (9-7) to get to the finals.

The finals matchup of Persinger and Plys vs. Sinclair and Rouhonen should be a good one. In the round robin format they played in draw three on Oct. 27 with Persinger and Plys winning 7-6.

In the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, brother-sister duo Rebecca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton represented the United States, finishing last in the competition. That was the inaugural mixed doubles event in the Olympics.

The Hamiltons finished 5-4 in the trials, missing the playoffs and a chance to return to the Olympics again as a team.

