    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Curling: Mixed Doubles Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Curling craze took over the minds of the world over the past two decades and returns in 2022 at the Winter Olympics.
    Curling is a weird sport historically. It debuted at the 1924 Winter Olympics before just vanishing for nearly 100 years. It came back in 1998 and has since has become somewhere between a fascination and a new winter pastime around the world. 

    Today features the semifinals of the Olympic Qualifying from Nova Scotia, setting up for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

    How to Watch Curling: Mixed Doubles Semifinals today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Watch Curling: Mixed Doubles Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Today’s event specifically focuses on qualifying for mixed doubles.

    Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys, defending National Champions, along with Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin, are 5-2. Christensen and Shuster Hamilton are 4-3. They have already earned the right to play for the United States in 2022 and will be in China this February.

    In the 2018 Winter Olympics, the United States won gold on the men’s side, Sweden won gold on the women’s and silver for the men, Switzerland won bronze for the men and silver for the mixed doubles.

    Winning one medal each, South Korea won silver for the women with Japan winning bronze, Canada won gold in mixed doubles and Norway taking bronze.

    Historically, Canada (11 total medals, six gold) has the most medals in Curling history, with Sweden not far behind with eight total medals (three gold).

    Mixed doubles is a new addition to Curling, with Canada (gold), Switzerland (silver) and Norway (bronze) medaling in the inaugural event in 2018.

