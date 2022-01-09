How to Watch Long Track Speedskating

The final day of competition in the U.S. Championship of figure skating 2022 wraps up with the Long Track Speedskating.

Earlier this week, Brittany Bowe broke her own record to win here in the U.S. Championships and punch her ticket to a third Olympic team for the United States. Today, in the final event of the week, more long-track speed skaters will take the ice to make an impression on the Olympic committee, win a gold medal and maybe make some history themselves along the way.

This event has been running all week long from Wednesday through today and will end with the final impressions on the Olympic committee and spots filled for the 16-person team heading to Beijing, China, for the 2022 Winter Olympic games.

Unlike the U.S. Championships in Nashville, Tennessee, these events are Olympic trials for the 2022 Winter Olympics for the United States team.

Bowe set a new record in her skate, paired with No. 1 ranked Erin Jackson, who is also an Olympic favorite for the women’s team.

Kimi Goetz is a wildcard for the women’s team and has had a great showing here this week.

For the men, Jordan Stolz stole the show with a great time in the 1000m event and should be a lock for the Olympic team. Joey Mantia filled in another Olympic spot with his time, finishing just behind Stolz.

The rest of the team and available slots will be filled today in the final speed skate for both the men and the women, in the varying length draws.

