Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Short Track Speed Skating: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Three days of events and qualifying take place from Utah setting up the 2022 United States Olympic team at the Short Track Speed Skating event on Saturday.
    Author:

    The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are starting to take shape for the United States with qualifying in events wrapping up. This weekend, the short track speed skating qualifications are entering their second day today, with some events completed yesterday and some more on the schedule for tomorrow. The headliner yesterday was Kristen Santos, who stepped up to sweep her events.

    How to Watch Short Track Speed Skating today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Watch Short Track Speed Skating online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Santos just missed out on representing the United States four years ago at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

    Maame Biney, the only competitor here this weekend with Olympic experience, finished second to Santos in the 500-meter qualifying event.

    Brandon Kim is the highest-ranked United States skater in the world rankings (No. 29) and won his 500-meter event ahead of Ryan Pivirotto, who was an Olympian but did not compete in 2018.

    Kim then crashed in the 1500-meter semifinals. The two male team members for the Olympics will be announced tomorrow.

    In 2018, the United States did not place in the women’s short track speed skating, with Italy, Netherlands and South Korea (two) winning the events and on the men’s side, and China, Canada, South Korea and Hungary winning gold medals.

    John-Henry Krueger won the silver medal in the 1000-meter event for the only win for the United States.

    To make an impact in this event for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the United States is going to need to get the best athletes on board and really put the time and effort into these trials leading up to China.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Short Track Speed Skating

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    5:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    speed skating
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch Short Track Speed Skating

    50 seconds ago
    USATSI_17346257
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Browns

    30 minutes ago
    uconn huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at UConn

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch West Virginia at UAB

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rider vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Missouri

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy