How to Watch Short Track Speed Skating

Three days of events and qualifying take place from Utah setting up the 2022 United States Olympic team at the Short Track Speed Skating event on Saturday.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are starting to take shape for the United States with qualifying in events wrapping up. This weekend, the short track speed skating qualifications are entering their second day today, with some events completed yesterday and some more on the schedule for tomorrow. The headliner yesterday was Kristen Santos, who stepped up to sweep her events.

Santos just missed out on representing the United States four years ago at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Maame Biney, the only competitor here this weekend with Olympic experience, finished second to Santos in the 500-meter qualifying event.

Brandon Kim is the highest-ranked United States skater in the world rankings (No. 29) and won his 500-meter event ahead of Ryan Pivirotto, who was an Olympian but did not compete in 2018.

Kim then crashed in the 1500-meter semifinals. The two male team members for the Olympics will be announced tomorrow.

In 2018, the United States did not place in the women’s short track speed skating, with Italy, Netherlands and South Korea (two) winning the events and on the men’s side, and China, Canada, South Korea and Hungary winning gold medals.

John-Henry Krueger won the silver medal in the 1000-meter event for the only win for the United States.

To make an impact in this event for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the United States is going to need to get the best athletes on board and really put the time and effort into these trials leading up to China.

