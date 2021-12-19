How to Watch Short Track Speed Skating

The United States is set to lock in its short track speed skating representatives for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. women’s short track speed skating team is taking shape with the first slot being awarded Saturday. Up to four more slots are available today. There are two for the men’s team on the line today. The men’s slots are coming down to three skaters looking to fill in the positions. The 2022 Beijing Olympics in China are just around the corner.

John-Henry Krueger is the last United States Olympian to medal in the Winter Olympics in Short Track Speed Skating.

The first qualifier for the women is Kristen Santos, who finished fourth last time around for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea. She was close but just missed out for a team that did not medal in the event.

This year she mulled sitting out the qualifiers altogether, but then she came out and swept her first day of events before taking home a qualifying spot for the United States on Saturday.

The final women's slots are up for grabs, with Maame Biney expected to fill one after performing as well as Santos did over the first two days.

On the men’s side, Ryan Pivirotto, Andrew Heo and Brandon Kim—the highest ranked player in the world at the trials for the United States—are all in the mix for the two slots.

Pivirotto made the Olympic team four years ago but did not participate in any events as an alternate. It will be interesting to see who makes the cut for the men’s team and if they can medal in back-to-back Winter Olympics.

