    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch U.S. Olympic Curling Trials: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The finals of the U.S. Olympic Curling Trials for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing take place in Omaha on Friday.
    Author:

    In the curling competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, 10 teams will compete for the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams.

    The United States has qualified for the women’s competition and for mixed doubles. The men's and women's finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials will take place Friday, with the Olympics in February, less than three months away.

    How to US Olympic Trials (Curling) today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Watch the US Olympic Trials (Curling) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Curling has become one of the most-followed niche sports since it was reintroduced to the Olympic slate back in 1998.

    For the women's competition, the seven teams (out of 10) that have already qualified in ranked order are China (host country), Switzerland, the RCF (Russia), United States, Sweden, Canada and Denmark.

    The men's competition has China (host country), Sweden, Great Britain, Switzerland, RCF (Russia), Canada and the United States.

    Finally, in mixed doubles, China (host country), Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, Canada, Italy, Switzerland and Czech Republic have qualified.

    Overall there are eight slots between the three events open to be filled, with the United States still looking to qualify for the mixed doubles event.

    The qualifiers will wrap this weekend, solidifying the Olympic rosters for the United States. The men looking to qualify are John Shuster and Korey Dropkin, among others, while the women's draw features Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton and Tara Peterson.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Curling

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
