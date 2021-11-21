Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    How to Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Curling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The final day of the U.S. Olympic curling trials comes down to the final two men's teams looking to secure their spot.
    The women’s finals at the U.S. Olympic curling trials wrapped up yesterday after Tabitha Peterson's team defeated Cory Christensen's team 2–1. On Sunday, the men take the spotlight after the first games in their playoff were split between John Shuster's team and Korey Dropkin's team.

    The United States already has secured slots in both men’s and women’s curling for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. 

    How to U.S. Olympic Trials: Curling today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Curling online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    During the trials, Shuster's team has gone 9–1 overall with Dropkin's team going 7–3. Dropkin's has the opportunity to upset Shuster's team Sunday and punch its ticket to the Olympics.

    Dropkin's team won its final four games to go from 3–3 to 7–3, jumping the standings to get this opportunity for an upset win.

    Shuster's team has been terrific leading up to this playoff match. The team went 71–31 before its first loss during qualifying.

    Nobody was close or in the same stratosphere as Shuster's team through the first eight matches of qualifying. Even Dropkin's team was nearly 20 points behind Shuster's through the qualifying matches.

    The United States won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Since curling came back to the Olympics in 1998, Team USA also won bronze in 2006 on the men’s side, but have not medaled in the women’s draw.

