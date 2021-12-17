Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch U.S. Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Seven spots on the 2022 United States Winter Olympic Team are on the line this weekend in short track speed skating.
    Author:

    A pair of finalists from the Utah Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City are featured in tonight’s short track speed skating session, including the 1500-meter final and the 500-meter final.

    A wide-open field, including the lone returning Olympian Maame Biney, who won the 2017 U.S. Olympic Trial in the 500-meters, will take the ice in hopes of making the 2022 team that will compete in Beijing.

    How to Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Short Track Speed Skating Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Short Track Speed Skating online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Veteran Kristen Santos is the favorite to make the Olympic team out of these trials. The 27-year-old missed out on PyeongChang by one spot at the 2018 trials while she was recovering from surgery after being sliced by a competitor's skate a month before the trials began.

    This season, Santos is on a historic run, as she became the first American woman since 2012 to make the podium in two events in the same World Cup stop. The following week, she scored the first World Cup win of her career, winning the 1000-meter event in Nagoya, Japan.

    Santos will compete in the 500, 1000 and 1500 events this weekend.

    Due to the performance of athletes like Biney and Santos, the United States earned five Olympic spots for female skaters, as opposed to just two for male skaters. The U.S. failed to qualify for men’s relay for the first time in 20 years.

    Among those who will compete for the two male spots is 20-year-old Brandon Kim, currently ranked 29th in the world and the only American man inside the top-50. Ryan Pivirotto and Andrew Heo will also be among the competitors aiming for the two open spots.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    U.S. Olympic Trials: Short Track Speed Skating

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates before first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Predators at Blackhawks

    31 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and guard Davon Reed (9) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Monte Morris (11) following a charging foul on the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    31 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) defends a shot by New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) in front of guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    31 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    31 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) defends a shot by New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) in front of guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    31 seconds ago
    Speed Skating Olympics
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Short Track Speed Skating

    31 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Jets

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy