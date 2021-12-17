Seven spots on the 2022 United States Winter Olympic Team are on the line this weekend in short track speed skating.

A pair of finalists from the Utah Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City are featured in tonight’s short track speed skating session, including the 1500-meter final and the 500-meter final.

A wide-open field, including the lone returning Olympian Maame Biney, who won the 2017 U.S. Olympic Trial in the 500-meters, will take the ice in hopes of making the 2022 team that will compete in Beijing.

How to Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Short Track Speed Skating Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Short Track Speed Skating online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Veteran Kristen Santos is the favorite to make the Olympic team out of these trials. The 27-year-old missed out on PyeongChang by one spot at the 2018 trials while she was recovering from surgery after being sliced by a competitor's skate a month before the trials began.

This season, Santos is on a historic run, as she became the first American woman since 2012 to make the podium in two events in the same World Cup stop. The following week, she scored the first World Cup win of her career, winning the 1000-meter event in Nagoya, Japan.

Santos will compete in the 500, 1000 and 1500 events this weekend.

Due to the performance of athletes like Biney and Santos, the United States earned five Olympic spots for female skaters, as opposed to just two for male skaters. The U.S. failed to qualify for men’s relay for the first time in 20 years.

Among those who will compete for the two male spots is 20-year-old Brandon Kim, currently ranked 29th in the world and the only American man inside the top-50. Ryan Pivirotto and Andrew Heo will also be among the competitors aiming for the two open spots.

Regional restrictions may apply.