    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    U.S. athletes compete for a spot in three Olympic ski jumping disciplines: men's normal hill, men's large hill and women's normal hill.
    Author:

    The U.S. Ski Jumping Olympic Trials are set for Christmas Day, with spots in men's normal hill, men's large hill and women's normal hill all up for grabs. The winner of each event will earn a guaranteed spot on the Olympic team.

    How to U.S. Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping today:

    Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    While spots in normal and large hill are on the table, the men's trial will only be taking place on the normal hill during these trials.

    Kevin Bickner enters as the favorite to qualify for the men's spots. The 25-year-old competed in both normal and large hill in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, finishing 18th in normal hill and 20th in large hill.

    Bickner was the highest-finishing American in both events.

    But Bickner might be a little rusty after not competing last year in the world cup due to the the pandemic. Could Casey Larson or Decker Dean earn a spot?

    On the women's side, 27-year-old Nina Lussi should be considered one of the favorites to win the trials in Lake Placid. She's a previous winner in Continental Cup competition.

    Nita Englund is the only competitor on the women's side from 2018. She finished 31st out of 35 competitors in 2018 in women's normal hill.

