Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the 2022 Curtis Cup takes place on Friday. Team USA will be going for its third win in a row and fourth in the last five tournaments.

The 42nd playing of the Curtis Cup, a bi-annual tournament held since 1932, takes place this year from the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. The tournament pits the best women’s golf teams from the United States against Great Britain and Ireland. Team USA has won this tournament the last two years, three of the last four and 31 times overall.

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, First Round Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream 2022 Curtis Cup, First Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The final day of the 2021 Curtis Cup saw both teams enter with similar scores, but Team USA took the victory in the end.

This year the team captains are Sarah LeBrun Ingram for Team USA and Elaine Ratcliffe for Team GB&I. However, neither captain is playing, rather leading and coaching their teams.

The rest of Team USA features veterans of the Curtis Cup including: Jensen Castle, Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn, Emilia Migliaccio and Rose Zhang with newcomers, Amari Avery, Megha Ganne and Latanna Stone.

Zheng is coming off a win for both her team and individually at the NCAA Championships with Stanford.

Team GB&I consists of only two new faces in Emily Price and Amelia Williamson, with veterans Hannah Darling, Louise Duncan, Annabell Fuller, Charlotte Heath, Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh.

Formatting for the tournament is spread across three days with foursomes and four ball matches with 20 points on the line. The first to 10.5 points will win the 42nd Curtis Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

2022 Curtis Cup, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
9:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Rose Zhang
U.S. Open Golf Championship

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, First Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18002938
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
lewis hamilton formula 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 22, 2013; Cromwell, CT, USA; John Rollins on the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC at River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

John Rollins at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rafael Cabrera Bello at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Matthias Schwab plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matthias Schwab at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Mike Weir plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mike Weir at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy