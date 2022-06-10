The first round of the 2022 Curtis Cup takes place on Friday. Team USA will be going for its third win in a row and fourth in the last five tournaments.

The 42nd playing of the Curtis Cup, a bi-annual tournament held since 1932, takes place this year from the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. The tournament pits the best women’s golf teams from the United States against Great Britain and Ireland. Team USA has won this tournament the last two years, three of the last four and 31 times overall.

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, First Round Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The final day of the 2021 Curtis Cup saw both teams enter with similar scores, but Team USA took the victory in the end.

This year the team captains are Sarah LeBrun Ingram for Team USA and Elaine Ratcliffe for Team GB&I. However, neither captain is playing, rather leading and coaching their teams.

The rest of Team USA features veterans of the Curtis Cup including: Jensen Castle, Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn, Emilia Migliaccio and Rose Zhang with newcomers, Amari Avery, Megha Ganne and Latanna Stone.

Zheng is coming off a win for both her team and individually at the NCAA Championships with Stanford.

Team GB&I consists of only two new faces in Emily Price and Amelia Williamson, with veterans Hannah Darling, Louise Duncan, Annabell Fuller, Charlotte Heath, Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh.

Formatting for the tournament is spread across three days with foursomes and four ball matches with 20 points on the line. The first to 10.5 points will win the 42nd Curtis Cup.

