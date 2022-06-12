Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final day of the 2022 Curtis Cup closes out with the USA team just two points away from a win on Sunday.

For the third straight time and fourth time in five Curtis Cups, the American team is in a position to win in a dominant fashion to start the third day. They enter with an 8.5 to 3.5 point lead, only needing 10.5 wins to close out the victory. The only hope for the GB&I Team is that they storm back in the morning, winning at least six of the first seven singles matches to close the gap.

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

However, the American team is two straight-up wins in the singles from ending the 2022 Curtis Cup with Rose Zhang and Rachel Heck starting the day.

They are taking this seriously and looking to deliver a knockout blow with the two best amateur golfers in the country on the course first. If Zhang and Heck win, the Stanford teammates will close out the third win in a row and fourth in five tournaments for the USA Team at the Curtis Cup.

After a phenomenal, tone-setting first day for the USA Team, they added to their lead with two wins in the three four-ball matches and going 1-1-1 in the foursomes on Saturday.

The pairs today feature Zhang vs. Louise Duncan, Heck vs. Lauren Walsh, Rachel Kuehn vs. Caley McGinty, Jensen Castle vs. Hannah Darling, Lantana Stone vs. Charlotte Heath, Emilia Migliaccio vs. Annabell Fuller, Megha Ganne vs. Amelia Williamson and Amari Avery vs. Emily Price.

All that matters are the initial early matches because with losses in just two matches the GB&I Team will have lost this year's Curtis Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

2022 Curtis Cup, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1003724613h
U.S. Open Golf Championship

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
USATSI_18523550
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Padres

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Mariners

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Wings

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy