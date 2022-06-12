The final day of the 2022 Curtis Cup closes out with the USA team just two points away from a win on Sunday.

For the third straight time and fourth time in five Curtis Cups, the American team is in a position to win in a dominant fashion to start the third day. They enter with an 8.5 to 3.5 point lead, only needing 10.5 wins to close out the victory. The only hope for the GB&I Team is that they storm back in the morning, winning at least six of the first seven singles matches to close the gap.

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

However, the American team is two straight-up wins in the singles from ending the 2022 Curtis Cup with Rose Zhang and Rachel Heck starting the day.

They are taking this seriously and looking to deliver a knockout blow with the two best amateur golfers in the country on the course first. If Zhang and Heck win, the Stanford teammates will close out the third win in a row and fourth in five tournaments for the USA Team at the Curtis Cup.

After a phenomenal, tone-setting first day for the USA Team, they added to their lead with two wins in the three four-ball matches and going 1-1-1 in the foursomes on Saturday.

The pairs today feature Zhang vs. Louise Duncan, Heck vs. Lauren Walsh, Rachel Kuehn vs. Caley McGinty, Jensen Castle vs. Hannah Darling, Lantana Stone vs. Charlotte Heath, Emilia Migliaccio vs. Annabell Fuller, Megha Ganne vs. Amelia Williamson and Amari Avery vs. Emily Price.

All that matters are the initial early matches because with losses in just two matches the GB&I Team will have lost this year's Curtis Cup.

