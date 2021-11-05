Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 12th annual event is a great display for the young amateur golfers across the globe to make a name for themselves.
    Back in 2009 this tournament was created to showcase the best young Asia-Pacific golfers in the world and features 120 competitors from 42 regions. China’s Yuxin Lin won in a playoff in 2019 at the last event in this tournament. This year, China’s Bo Jin is looking to build on his lead to win the event in back-to-back years for his country.

    Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live Stream Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Third Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Bo Jin (China) had the best round of the week so far to jump the leaderboard and take over heading into today’s round.

    On the first day of action the magic number was 67, as seven golfers finished the day tied at the top. Another four found themselves within one stroke of the lead and the tournament was off to a hot start.

    Then, yesterday Bo Jin (-8) and Puwit Anupansuebsai (-5) shot 64’s to climb to the top of the leaderboard and closer to the top.

    For Bo, it has been a steady tournament and he would be running away with the lead if not for a double-bogey on the ninth hole in the first round. Other than that slip up, he has shot a -10 with no bogeys and 10 birdies. If he maintains that momentum today, this tournament could be over fast.

    Behind Bo is a group of five players at -5 with Baekjun, Sam Choi and Wooyoung Cho of South Korea, Conner McKinney of Australia and Keita Nakajima of Japan in contention.

    November
    5
    2021

    Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Third Round

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    5:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
