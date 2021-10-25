    • October 25, 2021
    How to Watch East Lake Cup, Individual Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One of the biggest amateur golf tournaments of the year kicks off in Georgia as the best college golfers in the country compete at the East Lake Cup.
    Author:

    Starting Sunday, the East Lake Cup brings together the final four teams from last season's NCAA men's and women's golf tournaments to compete in Atlanta.

    Last year, Pepperdine defeated Oklahoma on the men’s side and Ole Miss won on the women’s side. Patrick Welch of Oklahoma claimed the top individual honors among the men, while Ellen Hume and Kennedy Swann of Ole Miss claimed the top honors among the women.

    How to Watch East Lake Cup, Individual Championship:

    Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch East Lake Cup, Individual Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This year’s men's field features top-ranked Oklahoma competing against No. 2 Arizona State, defending NCAA and East Lake Cup champion Pepperdine and Oklahoma State.

    On the women’s side, defending NCAA and East Lake Cup champion Ole Miss will face No. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 16 Arizona State and No. 19 Duke.

    Oklahoma State is the only school bringing both its men's and women's teams to the East Lake Cup.

    This tournament is a precursor to the NCAA tournament. Last season, the winners at East Lake—the Pepperdine men's team and the Ole Miss women's team—both went on to win national titles.

    Oklahoma State’s men’s team is a seasoned group with multiple seniors looking to make noise this week, including Eugenio Chacarra and Leo Oyo.

