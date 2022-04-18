Skip to main content

How to Watch PGA Professional Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the PGA Professional Championship starts with Casey Pyne in the lead on Monday.

The first round of the PGA Professional Championship kicked off with Casey Pine (65) and five others taking a one-stroke lead into Monday's second round over the field. He played a strong round of golf and was able to hold off the rest of the field leading into second round. 

How to Watch PGA Professional Championship, Second Round Today:

Match Date: April 18, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Live Stream PGA Professional Championship, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pyne took a two-stroke lead on the first day of the PGA Professional Championship, as the American golfer continues his success from the Met Open Championship.

In the first round, Pyne shot a 5-under 65. He had a clean scorecard in the first round and with another strong day like that, he might run away with this tournament.

Jared Jones, Trevor Bensel, Brandon Bingaman, Aaron Black and Tyler Collet also had strong rounds to finish the first day, shooting a 5-under 65 to tie for the lead. 

Austin Hurt, Jesse Mueller, Nic Ishee, Tim Streng, Tracy Phillips, Ryan Vermeer, Michael Block, Greg Kock and Robert Bruso all shot a 4-under 66 to start off their tournament just one stroke back of the leaders.

Regional restrictions may apply.

