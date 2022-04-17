Skip to main content

How to Watch PGA Professional Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Professional Golfers Association Professional Championship tournament starts the first round on Sunday.

Not to be confused with the PGA Tour, the Professional Golfers Association puts on one of its premier events of the calendar on Sunday. This alternative league will showcase 144 golfers today as they try to win the 42nd annual event.

How to Watch PGA Professional Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch PGA Professional Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Paul O’Hara has made his mark on the Professional Golfers Association over the years:

In the 41-year history of this event, it has been won multiple times by seven golfers. It is not an event that has seen the kind of dominance as one like the Masters has with Tiger Woods winning it five times in 22 years.

Sewell won the first and the third playing of this event in 1973 and 1975 with total scores of 276 both times to become the first two-time winner.

Five others have won this event at least twice in Russell Weir (1987 and 1988), David Huish (1977 and 1986), Denis Durnian (1982 and 1984), Bob Cameron (2000 and 2022) and O’Hara (2017 and 2021), who is the most recent multi-time winner.

In fact, it has been 20 years since the last time a golfer won this event more than one time making O’Hara’s recent run very significant.

There has only been one golfer to win this event three times over the years in David Jones (1978, 1979 and 1994). He also holds the longest gap in between wins historically in 15 years.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

PGA Professional Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18103266
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_18100731
U.S. Open Golf Championship

How to Watch PGA Professional Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
imago1011059744h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille in Canada

By Christine Brown28 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits a 2-run home run during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits a 2-run home run during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
USATSI_18100754
MLB

How to Watch Rays at White Sox

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
USATSI_17841264
Lacrosse

How to Watch Arizona State at Colorado in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_17804580 (2)
College Softball

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy