Not to be confused with the PGA Tour, the Professional Golfers Association puts on one of its premier events of the calendar on Sunday. This alternative league will showcase 144 golfers today as they try to win the 42nd annual event.

Paul O’Hara has made his mark on the Professional Golfers Association over the years:

In the 41-year history of this event, it has been won multiple times by seven golfers. It is not an event that has seen the kind of dominance as one like the Masters has with Tiger Woods winning it five times in 22 years.

Sewell won the first and the third playing of this event in 1973 and 1975 with total scores of 276 both times to become the first two-time winner.

Five others have won this event at least twice in Russell Weir (1987 and 1988), David Huish (1977 and 1986), Denis Durnian (1982 and 1984), Bob Cameron (2000 and 2022) and O’Hara (2017 and 2021), who is the most recent multi-time winner.

In fact, it has been 20 years since the last time a golfer won this event more than one time making O’Hara’s recent run very significant.

There has only been one golfer to win this event three times over the years in David Jones (1978, 1979 and 1994). He also holds the longest gap in between wins historically in 15 years.

