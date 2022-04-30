How to Watch Bandits vs. Gamblers

After a win in Week 1 for both teams and a loss in Week 2, the Bandits and the Gamblers both search for a second win on Saturday.

The Bandits are 1-1 to start off their season. In two weeks, they have totaled just 20 points on the board while giving up 37 to opposing teams.

They were able to come away with a win in the first week against the Maulers 17-3. Ta'amu threw for 185 yards and a touchdown in the win. Emmons ran 19 times, the most on the team, for 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Houston Gamblers today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 P.m. ET

TV: FOX

O'Grady didn't catch the touchdown from Ta'amu but he was able to secure eight receptions for a team-high 86 yards in the win.

The Gamblers are also 1-1 in the South Division. However, they have put up 45 points through two weeks and given up 45 points as well.

In their only win, they were able to get the better of the Panthers. Thorson threw nine times for 73 yards and a touchdown while Thompson was able to run for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Northup had 11 tackles and was also able to pick up the lone touchdown for the defense in this game after forcing and recovering a fumble.

Both of these teams came out of Week 1 with a win and out of Week 2 with a loss. Who will have the better momentum into this week's matchup?

