How to Watch the USFL Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Panthers and Maulers are both looking for their first win of the USFL season. One of them will get it, as they face each other on Sunday.

Which team will grab their first USFL win on Sunday? The Panthers face the Maulers in north division action, with the first victory of the year for both teams on the line.

How to Watch the USFL Panthers vs. Maulers Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live stream Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Even though they haven't won a game yet, the Panthers have been one of the best defensive teams in the league through two weeks. They've allowed just 27 points, which is the fewest in the North division and second-fewest overall.

In last week's 10-6 loss to the New Jersey Generals, Michigan played very well situationally. New Jersey finished the game just 1-for-3 in the red zone and turned the ball over twice.

Offensively, Michigan cleaned up the turnover problems that were an issue in Week 1. After giving the ball away three times in that first game, the Panthers turned in a clean sheet last week.

Meanwhile, the Maulers are coming off of a 30-23 shootout against the Stars. Wide receiver Bailey Gaither has one of the best games of any USFL wide receiver so far this year, catching seven passes on nine targets for 117 yards and a score. 

Defensively for the Maulers, linebacker Kyahva Tezino is a player to watch. He ranks second in the league with 21 tackles through the two games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USFL Football

