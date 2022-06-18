Stars vs. Generals stream: Watch online, TV channel

To begin the final week of the USFL regular season, the Philadelphia Stars and New Jersey meet in what will be a playoff preview.

The final week of the USFL regular season will also be a valuable feeling-out process for both the Philadelphia Stars and New Jersey Generals. They're already set to meet in the first round of the playoffs next week but first will square off in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

How to Watch the USFL, Stars vs. Generals Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Through nine weeks, the Generals are 8-1, having rattled off eight wins in a row after dropping the opener. They've already locked up the top spot in the North Division and Philadelphia is behind them at 6-3, with four wins in a row.

These two teams first met back in Week 3. The Generals scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come away with a 24-16 win. Generals running back Trey Williams had his best game of the year in that one, carrying the ball 19 times for 110 yards.

On the other side, quarterback Case Cookus started to find his rhythm around that time despite the loss. He completed 65% of his passes, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt with a touchdown and no interceptions.

