How to Watch the Stallions vs. Breakers

The only two remaining undefeated USFL teams square off on Saturday, with the Stallions taking on the Breakers. Who will come away 3-0?

Who will be the last remaining undefeated team in the USFL? That question will be answered on Saturday night when the 2-0 Stallions take on the 2-0 Breakers. After two weeks, those two teams are the only unbeaten remaining in the league.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (WLOV Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS)

Live stream Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Birmingham improved to 2-0 last week by winning a 33-28 shootout against the Gamblers. It was another big game for Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith, who is quickly becoming one of the stars of the league. Smith completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 229 yards with two touchdowns while adding another 31 rushing yards on the ground.

With Smith under center, the Stallions are the highest-scoring team in the league through two weeks. They're averaging 30.5 points per game.

On the other side this week will be the league's top defense. The Breakers have allowed just 20 points total over the two games, including holding the Bandits to just three points last week. Tampa had just 194 total yards in that game, averaging 3.1 yards per play. Helping that effort were the three turnovers forced by New Orleans.

New Orleans also seemed to figure things out offensively last week. Quarterback Kyle Sloter broke through for 266 yards and two touchdowns while completing 64.1% of his 39 pass attempts.

Regional restrictions may apply.