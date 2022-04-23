How to Watch the Stallions vs. Gamblers

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Birmingham Stallions and Houston Gamblers came away winners in Week 1 of the USFL. Which team will stay undefeated after the two sides meet on Saturday?

In the second of two USFL games on Saturday, the Stallions take on the Gamblers. Both teams are coming off of wins in Week 1.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Stallions narrowly grabbed the win in Week 1, beating the Generals 28-24. A rushing touchdown in the final seconds from quarterback J'Mar Smith proved to be the difference.

Smith didn't originally start the game for the Stallions but replaced Alex McGough after he suffered an apparent injury. Overall, Smith was one of the most electric quarterbacks league-wide in Week 1, completing 11-of-21 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown while adding 13 yards and the game-winning score as a rusher. Between the two of them, Smith and McGough accounted for 211 passing yards, the most by a single team win Week 1.

Helping the cause was wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Mitchell had five grabs for 96 yards and a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch. 

They'll be tested by a Gamblers defense that swarmed to the ball last week in a 17-12 win over the Panthers. The Gamblers forced three turnovers in that game, recovering two fumbles and grabbing an interception. They also had six tackles for a loss, with two coming from defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile. 

