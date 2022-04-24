How to Watch the Breakers vs. Bandits

Week 2 of the USFL wraps up Sunday afternoon, with the Breakers taking on the Bandits and both teams are going for their second win of the season.

The second week of USFL action wraps up on Sunday with two teams looking to stay undefeated. The Breakers were one of the highest-scoring teams in Week 1 and now they'll face the top scoring defense of the Bandits.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (KRNV-Reno, NV)

In Week 1, much of the Breakers' success came on the ground. As a team, they rushed for 171 yards while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Jordan Ellis and T.J. Logan Jr. split the carries in the backfield. Ellis ran the ball 18 times for 89 yards and a touchdown while Logan accounted for 56 yards on 15 carries with another score. Logan also contributed as a pass-catcher, adding four receptions for 38 yards.

This week, they'll be running the ball against a Tampa Bay defense that held Pittsburgh to just 186 total yards and three points in Week 1. No team allowed fewer yards or points in Week 1.

Cornerback Quenton Meeks was all over the field for the Bandits in that game. He recorded a team-high eight tackles, including one for a loss, and had two pass breakups. In total, the Bandits tackled the Maulers in the backfield 12 times on 61 plays from scrimmage. They also stopped the Maulers from scoring a touchdown despite three trips to the red zone.

