How to Watch the Breakers vs. Bandits

Skip to main content

How to Watch the USFL New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Week 2 of the USFL wraps up Sunday afternoon, with the Breakers taking on the Bandits and both teams are going for their second win of the season.

The second week of USFL action wraps up on Sunday with two teams looking to stay undefeated. The Breakers were one of the highest-scoring teams in Week 1 and now they'll face the top scoring defense of the Bandits.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (KRNV-Reno, NV)

Live stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Week 1, much of the Breakers' success came on the ground. As a team, they rushed for 171 yards while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. 

Jordan Ellis and T.J. Logan Jr. split the carries in the backfield. Ellis ran the ball 18 times for 89 yards and a touchdown while Logan accounted for 56 yards on 15 carries with another score. Logan also contributed as a pass-catcher, adding four receptions for 38 yards.

This week, they'll be running the ball against a Tampa Bay defense that held Pittsburgh to just 186 total yards and three points in Week 1. No team allowed fewer yards or points in Week 1. 

Cornerback Quenton Meeks was all over the field for the Bandits in that game. He recorded a team-high eight tackles, including one for a loss, and had two pass breakups. In total, the Bandits tackled the Maulers in the backfield 12 times on 61 plays from scrimmage. They also stopped the Maulers from scoring a touchdown despite three trips to the red zone.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

TV CHANNEL: NBC (KRNV-Reno, NV)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16925009 (2)
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at San Jose State in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17922367 (3)
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17941072
College Baseball

How to Watch Michigan State at Northwestern in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18141761
USFL Softball

How to Watch the Breakers vs. Bandits

By Alex Barthjust now
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Santa Clara

By Matthew Beighlejust now
USATSI_18137010
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch GEICO 500 in NASCAR Cup Series

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_14505756
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch ClubCorp Classic, Final Round in PGA Tour Champions Golf

By Phil Watsonjust now
imago0046920813h
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
USATSI_17666213 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Colorado State at Fresno State in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy