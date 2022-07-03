Skip to main content

How to Watch the USFL Championship, Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The inaugural USFL season comes to a close on Sunday, when the Stallions and Stars face off in the championship game.

The 2022 USFL season comes down to this Sunday and the league's title game. It will be the Stallions and Stars — two of the best teams for the duration of the season — squaring off in Canton, Ohio.

How to Watch the USFL Championship, Stallions vs. Stars Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KFJX - Joplin, MO - Pittsburg, KS)

Live stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Birmingham finished with the best record in the league this year at 9-1. That lone loss didn't come until nine weeks into the regular season.

In their semifinal game last week, the Stallions beat the Breakers 31-17. Quarterback J'Mar Smith, who has been one of the headline players for the league throughout the season, completed 63% of his passes averaging 7.0 yards per attempt with a touchdown through the air and added another 48 yards and another score on the ground on seven carries.

Philly made the playoffs as the second seed in the North Division with a 6-4 record. The Stars closed the regular season by winning four of their final five games, then upsetting the division-winning Generals 19-14 last week. Their defense was the key in that win, holding New Jersey to 285 total yards and forcing three turnovers.

This will be the second meeting between the Stallions and Stars this season. They first squared off in Week 5, in a game Birmingham won 30-17.

Regional restrictions may apply.

