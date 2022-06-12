How to Watch the Bandits vs. Breakers

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Tampa Bay Bandits vs. New Orleans Breakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's game between the Bandits and Breakers will go a long way in determining that final playoff team in the USFL.

As the USFL regular season comes to a close with two weeks to play, there's still one playoff spot up for grabs. The second seed in the south division is still being contested by the Breakers and Bandits, and those two teams play each other for the second time on Sunday.

How to Watch the USFL, Bandits vs. Breakers Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KFOX-El Paso, TX/Las Cruces)

Live stream Tampa Bay Bandits vs. New Orleans Breakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Breakers come into this game with the edge, posting a 5-3 record to this point. Tampa is 4-4, so a Breakers win would clinch the final playoff spot outright. For the Bandits, they would need a win this week and then to beat the Stallions next week.

New Orleans also has the head-to-head win against Tampa. These teams met back in week two, in what was a convincing 34-3 win by the Breakers. Kyle Sloter threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns in that one, an early indication he's be a key factor for the Breakers this season.

Through eight weeks, Sloter is the league's leading passer averaging 218.8 yards per game through the air. Tampa has the league's second-leading passer in Jordan Ta'amu, who is averaging 187.8 yards per game but also has a league-best 11 touchdown passes. 

Kickoff for this game is set for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. Catch the game on FOX.

Regional restrictions may apply.

