How to Watch Bandits vs. Maulers

The Tampa Bay Bandits and the Pittsburgh Maulers square off on Sunday in USFL action.

The USFL returns for the first time since 1985. This is the first game of a 10-game season for these two teams.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Pittsburgh Maulers Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

The Tampa Bay Bandits are led by Todd Haley, who was a coach in the NFL for over three decades. Most recently Haley had been coaching at the high school level in Sarasota, Florida.

Leading the offensive for the Bandits will be former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. He was also the starting quarterback in the XFL in 2020 for the St. Louis Battle Hawks.

The Maulers are coached by Kirby Wilson, who was previously a running backs coach in the NFL for 22 seasons and was a part of two Super Bowl champion teams. Most recently he was the running backs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The league will play all of its games in Birmingham, Alabama at Legion Field and Protective Stadium, which is home to University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Some of the unique rules for the USFL that will differentiate itself from the NFL is that there is a 35-second play clock, an opportunity for a three-point conversion after touchdowns and a new kick off option. Teams can kickoff or have an untimed down where they need to gain 12 or more yards in order to keep possession.

