How to Watch Bandits vs. Stallions in USFL Football

The Stallions are the USFL's last remaining unbeaten team and take on the Bandits in a key South Division battle on Saturday.

The Stallions (3-0) are battling some injury issues entering a key Week 4 matchup with the Bandits (2-1) on Saturday night. Tampa Bay comes in off a stunning comeback victory over the Gamblers last week while Birmingham beat the Breakers.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Birmingham Stallions in USFL Football Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KGANDT2-Cedar Rapids, IA)

The Bandits trailed Houston 26-17 entering the fourth quarter last week before coming back to win it on Tyler Rausa's 46-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining.

The Stallions also staged a late comeback, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 13-10 deficit against New Orleans. Birmingham took a 17-13 lead midway through the fourth when J'Mar Smith found Victor Bolden Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Smith is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Bandits. In two starts, he has thrown for 581 yards and five touchdowns. Alex McGough started the opener and is listed as probable.

Jordan Ta'amu quarterbacks the Bandits. The Ole Miss product has 502 yards and is completing 57.0% of his throws, but has four interceptions and just two touchdowns. Both teams are in the bottom half of the eight-team league in rushing. Bolden has a USFL-best 18 receptions for 153 yards thus far.

