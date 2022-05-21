How to Watch Tampa Bay Bandits vs Philadelphia Stars

Tampa Bay is looking for a winning streak as they face off against Philadelphia in USFL action.

Spending the first half of the USFL schedule alternating between wins and losses, the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) start their playoff push today against the Philadelphia Stars (2-3) in an afternoon tilt in Birmingham, AL. The Stars held a 17-14 halftime lead over the league-leading Stallions but were shut out in the second half suffering their third loss of the season.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream the Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars game on fuboTV:

Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu comes into this game off his best performance of the year including a pair of touchdown passes in last week’s 27-20 win over Michigan. Ta’amu has started all five games this season for the Bandits, one of only three quarterbacks across the USFL to start every game, is second in the league in passing yards, fourth in passing touchdowns and leads the league in quarterback rating.

The Stars have also rotated wins and losses this season but are a missed field goal away from being entrenched in a three-game losing streak. In week four the Stars took a fourth-quarter 26-25 lead on Michigan off a 21-yard Matt Mengel field goal.

The Panthers pieced together a 12-play 47-yard driver over the game's final 5:17, only to see kicker Michael Carrizosa hit the upright on the potential game-winner, delivering the Stars their second win of the season.

Stars cornerback Channing Stribling leads the USFL with four interceptions this season with two of those coming in the week four win over Michigan.

