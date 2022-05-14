Through four weeks, there are three USFL teams above .500. Two of those teams meet on Saturday when the New Orleans Breakers take on the New Jersey Generals.

The USFL's Saturday slate for Week 5 begins with arguably the biggest game of the week. 3-1 New Orleans takes on 3-1 New Jersey in the only matchup of the week between two teams over .500.

How to Watch the USFL Breakers vs. Generals Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After losing their opener, the Generals have won three games in a row, sweeping their first go-around through the North division. Last week, they took down the Pittsburgh Maulers 21-13.

The Generals have been using a quarterback duo of Luis Perez and De'Andre Johnson, as both players continue to play well. Perez was 11-for-14 for 102 yards last week, while Johnson was 9-of-10 for 98 yards and a score. Neither QB threw a pick.

On the other side, New Orleans' offense features the league's leading passer in Kyle Sloter. With 397 yards against Houston last week, Sloter became the first USFL passer to cross the 1,000-yard mark this season. He's also ranks second among qualified passers averaging 6.8 yards per attempt.

Sloter's gunslinging is combined with a strong rushing attack, that ran for 124 yards last week. Jordan Ellis carried the ball 19 times for 104 yards and a score.

Which team will pick up win No. 4, and which team will dip back closer to .500? Tune into FOX Saturday at 3 p.m. ET for kickoff.

Regional restrictions may apply.