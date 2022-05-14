Skip to main content

How to Watch the New Orleans Breakers vs New Jersey Generals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Through four weeks, there are three USFL teams above .500. Two of those teams meet on Saturday when the New Orleans Breakers take on the New Jersey Generals.

The USFL's Saturday slate for Week 5 begins with arguably the biggest game of the week. 3-1 New Orleans takes on 3-1 New Jersey in the only matchup of the week between two teams over .500.

How to Watch the USFL Breakers vs. Generals Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After losing their opener, the Generals have won three games in a row, sweeping their first go-around through the North division. Last week, they took down the Pittsburgh Maulers 21-13.

The Generals have been using a quarterback duo of Luis Perez and De'Andre Johnson, as both players continue to play well. Perez was 11-for-14 for 102 yards last week, while Johnson was 9-of-10 for 98 yards and a score. Neither QB threw a pick.

On the other side, New Orleans' offense features the league's leading passer in Kyle Sloter. With 397 yards against Houston last week, Sloter became the first USFL passer to cross the 1,000-yard mark this season. He's also ranks second among qualified passers averaging 6.8 yards per attempt.

Sloter's gunslinging is combined with a strong rushing attack, that ran for 124 yards last week. Jordan Ellis carried the ball 19 times for 104 yards and a score.

Which team will pick up win No. 4, and which team will dip back closer to .500? Tune into FOX Saturday at 3 p.m. ET for kickoff.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 10, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Facundo Torres (17) controls the ball during a match against the Philadelphia Union in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 seconds ago
Soccer

Montpellier HSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 seconds ago
Soccer

Olympique Lyon vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 seconds ago
Soccer

OGC Nice vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 seconds ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 seconds ago
Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 seconds ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbas26 seconds ago
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament Final: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso26 seconds ago
Steve Stricker
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch The Regions Tradition, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas26 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy