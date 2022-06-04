How to Watch New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions in Spanish

The New Orleans Breakers look to hang the first loss of the season on the Birmingham Stallions in a Week 3 rematch.

The South division-leading and undefeated Birmingham Stallions host the New Orleans Breakers for some Saturday USFL action. To be fair though all USFL games are played in Birmingham so every game is a home game for the Stallions. The Stallions are riding into the Week 8 with a 7-0 record and an impressive +53 points differential. The Breakers are right behind them though in the division with a 5-2 record with a huge opportunity to get a statement win on the road. Plus they have a not too shabby +39 points differential. This should be a close but high-scoring matchup.

How to Watch the Fútbol Americano USFL Today: New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes

Live stream New Orleans at Birmingham Stallions in Spanish on fuboTV: Get access now!

These two played back in Week 3 at the end of April which resulted in a 22-13 Birmingham victory. After a scoreless first half, the Stallions took a close 10-6 lead into the half. The Breakers fumbled on the one-yard line in the first quarter trying to push in a touchdown that could have swung the game. New Orleans scored its first touchdown of the game in the third to take a 13-10 lead into the fourth. But that's where Birmingham took over. The Stallions scored 12 unanswered to steal the victory.

Both clubs won in convincing fashion last week. Birmingham beat the then 1-5 Michigan Panthers by a score of 33-17. New Orleans also beat the then 1-5 Pittsburgh Maulers 26-16. Can the Breakers get revenge in this matchup of the South's two highest-scoring teams?

For the Spanish broadcast, tune in to FOX Deportes on fuboTV.

Regional restrictions may apply.