Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions in Spanish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Breakers look to hang the first loss of the season on the Birmingham Stallions in a Week 3 rematch.

The South division-leading and undefeated Birmingham Stallions host the New Orleans Breakers for some Saturday USFL action. To be fair though all USFL games are played in Birmingham so every game is a home game for the Stallions. The Stallions are riding into the Week 8 with a 7-0 record and an impressive +53 points differential. The Breakers are right behind them though in the division with a 5-2 record with a huge opportunity to get a statement win on the road. Plus they have a not too shabby +39 points differential. This should be a close but high-scoring matchup. 

How to Watch the Fútbol Americano USFL Today: New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions 

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes

Live stream New Orleans at Birmingham Stallions in Spanish on fuboTV: Get access now!

These two played back in Week 3 at the end of April which resulted in a 22-13 Birmingham victory. After a scoreless first half, the Stallions took a close 10-6 lead into the half. The Breakers fumbled on the one-yard line in the first quarter trying to push in a touchdown that could have swung the game. New Orleans scored its first touchdown of the game in the third to take a 13-10 lead into the fourth. But that's where Birmingham took over. The Stallions scored 12 unanswered to steal the victory. 

Both clubs won in convincing fashion last week. Birmingham beat the then 1-5 Michigan Panthers by a score of 33-17. New Orleans also beat the then 1-5 Pittsburgh Maulers 26-16. Can the Breakers get revenge in this matchup of the South's two highest-scoring teams? 

For the Spanish broadcast, tune in to FOX Deportes on fuboTV.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

TV CHANNEL: FOX Deportes
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USFL
USFL

How to Watch New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions in Spanish

By Ben Macalusojust now
PBA Bowling
PBA Bowling

2022 PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USFL
USFL

How to Watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions

By Alex Barthjust now
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Women’s College World Series: Texas vs Oklahoma

By Evan Lazarjust now
May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tiger Woods and Anirban Lahiri walk the 5th fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
2022 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship

Women's Open Golf Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watsonjust now
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Italy vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Turkey vs. Faroe Islands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Montenegro vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Liechtenstein Romania Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Montenegro vs Romania in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy