How to Watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Birmingham Stallions quest for an undefeated season continues. They've already locked up a playoff spot, and now have a chance to clinch the USFL's South Division against the New Orleans Breakers.

Last week, the Birmingham Stallions became the first USFL team to clinch a playoff spot. This week, they can lock up the top spot in the South Division, as they face the second-place New Orleans Breakers for the second time this season.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Through seven weeks, the Stallions are the USFL's last remaining undefeated team at 7-0. The Breakers are right behind them in the South at 5-2, with one of those losses coming to Birmingham.

When these teams first met back in Week 3, the Stallions came out on top 22-13. While Birmingham has been an offensive-driven team this season, that game saw a standout performance from the Stallions' defense. They held New Orleans to 3.8 yards per play and forced three turnovers. 

Last week, the Breakers needed overtime to get past the Michigan Panthers 31-27 in a high-scoring game. Quarterback Kyle Sloter completed 15-of-24 passes in that one for 181 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. Sloter is the league's leading passer this year, averaging 214 passing yards per game.

The Stallions came away with a 10-point win last week, beating the Pittsburgh Maulers 26-16. Running back Bo Scarbrough continues to prove to be a valuable mid-season pickup. Scarbrough rushed for 100 yards on 27 carries last week. 

