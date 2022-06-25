Skip to main content

How to Watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the second of two playoff games on Saturday, the New Orleans Breakers take on the Birmingham Stallions. The winner gets a trip to the USFL Championship.

The second of two games in the inaugural USFL playoffs takes place Saturday night between the top two teams in the south division. The first-place Stallions take on the second-place Breakers with a trip to the USFL championship on the line, to face the winner of the north division game earlier in the day.

How to Watch the USFL Playoffs, Breakers vs. Stallions Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (WNYT – Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY)

Live stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Stallions were the top team in the USFL for most of the season and didn't lose their first game until week nine. They bounced back in the regular-season finale, topping the Bandits 21-18 to finish with a 9-1 record.

New Orleans came up short last week, falling to the Gamblers 20-3. Prior to that, the Breakers had won three of their previous four games, finishing with a 6-4 record.

This playoff meeting will be the third matchup of the year between the Breakers and Stallions. Birmingham took both games, winning 22-13 back in week three and then picking up a narrow 10-9 victory in week eight.

Expect another low-scoring game when the two teams meet in the playoffs. These were the two top scoring defenses in the league during the course of the season, with New Orleans allowing 16.4 points per game and Birmingham 16.9. No other team surrendered less than 18 points per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

