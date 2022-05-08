How to Watch Gamblers vs. Breakers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Week 4 concludes as the Gamblers try to rebound after blowing a fourth-quarter lead last week when they face the Breakers on Sunday.

Off a stinging loss that saw the Gamblers (1-2) blow a 26-17 fourth quarter lead to Tampa Bay, the task does not get easier today as they square off against the Breakers (2-1) and their high-flying offense, which is led by the USFL’s leading receiver Johnnie Dixon. Dixon leads all pass catchers with 165 yards and is tied for the league lead in touchdowns with Houston’s Isaiah Zuber.

Match Date: May 8, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WMTV- Madison, WI)

Live stream the Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dixon hauled in last weeks USFL Offensive Player of the Week award for his performance in the Breakers 22-13 loss to unbeaten Birmingham with seven catches for 86 yards and a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Kyle Sloter. 

Coming into this week, Sloter led the league in passing yards with 657 yards and four touchdowns through three games. Sloter has two touchdown passes in each of his last two games and will be the first quarterback in the USFL with three such games in a row should he toss a pair of scores against the Gamblers today.

Zuber played in four games with the New England Patriots in 2020 and had spent time with 49ers, Browns and Jets before landing a starring role with the Gamblers. He has a touchdown catch in each of the first three games this season despite having only seven catches.

Both teams are trailing Birmingham in the South division but the Breakers can remain within a game of the lead with a win today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

