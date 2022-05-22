Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs New Jersey Generals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Gamblers look to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday when they take on the Generals in USFL action

The Gamblers dropped their fourth straight game on Sunday when they lost 21-20 to the winless Maulers.

How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs. New Jersey Generals Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream Houston Gamblers vs. New Jersey Generals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They led 17-9 heading into the fourth quarter and 20-15 late, but gave up a touchdown pass with just four seconds left to take the loss.

The Gamblers now sit 1-4 on the season and haven't won since beating the Panthers 17-12 the first week of the year.

Sunday they will look to finally get back in the win column when it takes on a Generals team that is 4-1 and in first place in the North Division.

The Generals lost their season opener 28-24 to the Stallions, but have been perfect since.

They have rolled off four straight wins and are coming off a 27-17 win over the Breakers last weekend.

The Generals have the second-best record in the league right now and are just a game back of the undefeated Stallions.

The record, though, is still good for first place in their division, two games up on the second-place Stars. Sunday they will look to continue their winning streak and strengthen their hold at the top of the division.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Houston Gamblers vs. New Jersey Generals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
