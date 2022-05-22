How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs New Jersey Generals

The Gamblers look to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday when they take on the Generals in USFL action

The Gamblers dropped their fourth straight game on Sunday when they lost 21-20 to the winless Maulers.

They led 17-9 heading into the fourth quarter and 20-15 late, but gave up a touchdown pass with just four seconds left to take the loss.

The Gamblers now sit 1-4 on the season and haven't won since beating the Panthers 17-12 the first week of the year.

Sunday they will look to finally get back in the win column when it takes on a Generals team that is 4-1 and in first place in the North Division.

The Generals lost their season opener 28-24 to the Stallions, but have been perfect since.

They have rolled off four straight wins and are coming off a 27-17 win over the Breakers last weekend.

The Generals have the second-best record in the league right now and are just a game back of the undefeated Stallions.

The record, though, is still good for first place in their division, two games up on the second-place Stars. Sunday they will look to continue their winning streak and strengthen their hold at the top of the division.

