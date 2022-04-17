How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers

NFL hopefuls will head into the USFL season with sights set on making it to the next level

The USFL returns for the first time since 1985. This is the first game of a 10-game season for these teams. The Michigan Panthers are led by Jeff Fisher who was a head coach in the NFL for 22 years. Leading the offense for the Panthers is the number one pick of the draft, Shea Patterson, former University of Michigan quarterback.

How to Watch the Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers in USFL Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The Gamblers will have a Big Ten quarterback leading them as well with Clayton Thorson who played at Northwestern University. Thorson will have plenty of targets on the field as Houston has six wide receivers on the roster with a range of backgrounds, from former Georgia Bulldog Tyler Simmons to D3 Gannon University standout Tyler Palka.

The league will have all of their games played in Birmingham, AL at Legion Field and Protective Stadium home to University of Alabama-Birmingham. Some of the unique rules for the USFL that will differentiate it from the NFL are that there is a 35-second play clock, an opportunity for a 3-point try after touchdowns and a new kick-off option (teams can kickoff or have an untimed down where they need to gain 12 or more yards in order to keep possession).

This league will certainly give some of these standout athletes a chance to move into the NFL in the future.

