How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs. Birmingham Stallions in USFL Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The undefeated Stallions have already clinched the south division title and face the hapless Gamblers on Saturday in USFL action.

The Stallions (8-0) clinched the USFL south division title last week and look to keep rolling when they face the Gamblers (1-7), who have lost seven straight since a week one victory.

How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs. Birmingham Stallions in USFL Football Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Houston Gamblers vs. Birmingham Stallions game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Birmingham beat the Breakers 10-9 last week when Brandon Aubrey booted a 29-yard field goal with 1:48 remaining. Cornerback Josh Shaw sealed the win with an interception with 15 seconds to go.

J'Mar Smith threw for 183 yards on 15-of-29 passing with a touchdown and an interception while Marlon Williams hauled in seven passes for 109 yards.

Houston fell to the Bandits on Sunday, 13-3, despite a 2-1 edge in takeaways. The Gamblers outgained Tampa Bay 244-214 but only got into the red zone once, failing to find the end zone.

Quarterback Kenji Bahar was 19-of-34 for 159 yards and an interception and also picked up 49 yards on six carries to lead the Gamblers.

The Stallions beat Houston 33-28 in week two, sealing the win when linebacker Lorenzo Burns picked off Clayton Thorson's pass in the end zone with 1:13 to go.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Houston Gamblers vs. Birmingham Stallions

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

