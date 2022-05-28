How to Watch the Generals vs Bandits

Skip to main content

How to Watch the New Jersey Generals vs Tampa Bay Bandits: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Week seven of the USFL season begins on Saturday at noon. In the first game of the week, the Generals take on the Bandits.

The Generals have looked like one of the runaway teams in the USFL season so far. After losing week one, they've won five games in a row. To start Week 7, they'll take on the lone team they haven't faced yet this year in the Bandits.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live stream New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Jersey extended its winning streak last week to improve to 5-1 on the season, good for first place in the North Division. However, that win didn't come easy as the Generals had to come back in the fourth quarter and scored on a quarterback sneak on the final play of the game to win.

So far this season, the Generals' offense has been the most efficient in the USFL. They lead the league averaging 365.3 yards per game and 7.6 yards per play. 

Their rushing attack has been especially impactful, averaging 177.5 yards per game which is almost 20 yards more than the next closest team. The team uses a varied rushing attack, with three players (running backs Darius Victor and Trey Williams and quarterback DeAndre Johnson) all averaging over 45.0 yards per game.

Tampa Bay is coming off a high-scoring game against the Stars. After falling behind early, the Bandits charged back with  14 fourth-quarter points but ultimately came up short in a 35-28 loss. 

Despite the loss, Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta'amu played one of his best games of the season. He completed 27-of-40 passes for 333 yards with four touchdowns and just one interception. He also added nine carries for 61 yards on the ground.

Regional restrictions may apply.

