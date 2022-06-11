Skip to main content

How to Watch the New Jersey Generals vs. Michigan Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Jersey Generals face the Michigan Panthers on Saturday to kick off the second-to-last week of the USFL regular season.

It's the penultimate week of the USFL regular season, and another chance to continue to clear up the playoff picture. The first game of the week features the New Jersey Generals taking on the Michigan Panthers. With a win, New Jersey will officially finish on top of the North Division.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream New Jersey General vs. Michigan Panthers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Generals come into this game at 7-1. They lost their season opener to the still-undefeated Birmingham Stallions, but have won seven games in a row since. They're two games up in the standings on the Philadelphia Stars, who they've already beat once and will play for a second time next week.

This is also the Generals' second time playing the Panthers. Their first meeting came in Week 2. In what turned out to be a defensively-dominated game, New Jersey came away with a 10-6 win.

That's the kind of defensive performance that has carries the Generals to this point. They're allowing 17 points per game this season, the second-fewest in the league just behind the Stallions' 16.75 points per game allowed.

In this game against the Panthers, that defense will be tested in clutch situations. The Panthers have converted a league-best 43.9 percent of their third downs this year, and rank third in the league averaging 323.9 yards per game.

