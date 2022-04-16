How to Watch the USFL: New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions

The USFL opens its first season back with the Generals taking on the Stallions on Saturday night.

The USFL is back in 2022 looking to last longer than it did in the first go-around. The original USFL ran from 1983-1985 before folding just before the 1986 season.

How to Watch USFL: New Jersey Generals vs Birmingham Stallions Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (WXTX Columbus, GA)

The second edition of the league starts Saturday with the Generals taking on the Stallions. Although each team has a city affiliation, all games will be played in Birmingham this season.

The Stallions will effectively have home-field advantage for every game starting with the season opener on Saturday.

Despite being a minor league to the NFL, the USFL is loaded with former Division-1 players and should be a good product on the field.

The Stallions have Alex McGough from FIU and J'Mar Smith of Louisiana Tech as its quarterbacks and have running backs from Coastal Carolina, Troy and Oregon on their team.

The Generals are led by quarterbacks De'Andre Johnson from Texas Southern and Luis Perez from Texas A&M-Commerce.

There will be plenty of talent on the field as the players look to show off the skills necessary to make a jump to the NFL in the future.

Regional restrictions may apply.